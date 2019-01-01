Zaha, Pepe in Ivory Coast squad for DR Congo friendly

The Elephants continue their preparations for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers with a largely unchanged squad

forward Wilfried Zaha and ’s Nicolas Pepe lead a cast of familiar faces in the 23-man squad to face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in an international friendly match on October 13 in , .

Elephants coach Ibrahim Kamara named a largely unchanged squad from the team that played Benin and ’s in September's friendly matches.

Reading midfielder Yakou Meite returns after failing to make it into the 2019 final squad.

Also coming in is striker Christian Kouame of , who is set to make his senior national team debut after sterling performances with the Under-23 side in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Familiar faces dominate Kamara’s squad, with Zaha in the team despite failing to score a single goal for Crystal Palace in seven Premier League appearances.

Arsenal’s Pepe is also in the team together with Hotspur defender Serge Aurier.

There is no place for injured ’s Jonathan Kodjia and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin who has just started light training following a knee injury he sustained in August.

No home-based players has made it into Kamara's squad.

Ivory Coast are using the friendly match to ready themselves for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers where they will play Madagascar, Ethiopia and Niger in Group K.

Ivory Coast squad

Goalkeepers: Gbohouo Sylvain ( , DRC), Badra Ali Sangare (Uthongathi FC, ), Sayouba Mande (Odense Boldklub, )

Defenders: Konan Ghislain (Stade , France), Aurier Serge (Tottenham Hotspur, ), Brito Willie (FC Zurich, ), Kanon Wilfried (Pyramids FC, ), Traoré Ismael (Angers Club, France), Komara Cheick (Wydad , ), Doumbia Souleymane (Stade Rennais, France), Deli Simon ( , )

Midfielders: Kessie Franck ( , ), Habib Maiga (Metz, France), Seko Fofana ( , Italy), Angban Victorien (Metz, France), Sangare Ibrahim ( , France), Yakou Meite (Reading, England)

Forwards: Max Gradel (Toulouse, France), Zaha Wilfried (Crystal Palace, England), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal, England), Assale Roger ( , Switzerland), Boli Yohan (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Christian Kouame (Genoa, Italy)