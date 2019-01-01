African All Stars

'Zaha loves Young' - Social media reacts to Crystal Palace star's brilliance against Manchester United

The Ivory Coast international impressed at Old Trafford with his skills troubling the England defender

Wilfried Zaha was a thorn in the flesh for Ashley Young in Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The 26-year-old showed how dangerous he is on the ball with his tricks which unbalanced Young on several occasions.

Although he was unable to open his goal account for the season at Old Trafford, Zaha got Manchester United defenders on their feet for the entire duration of the game.

A first-half effort from Jordan Ayew and then Patrick van Aanholt's match-winner gave Crystal Palace maximum points at Old Trafford. 

Meanwhile, the battle between Zaha and Young has got fans talking on social media.

