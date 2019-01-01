Zaha confident Crystal Palace will bounce back from Liverpool defeat

The 26-year-old expects his side to do better in the coming weeks after the loss against the Merseysiders

Wilfried Zaha has confidence will "pick up more points" in the Premier League after seeing what was a potential draw against vanish at the weekend.



The international scored the equaliser after Sadio Mane had given the Reds the lead, only for Roberto Firmino to break Eagles hearts with the winner late on.



The defeat meant Palace has only acquired one point from their last five league games.



“We will win more than we lose if we play like that,” Zaha told Palace TV.



“I’m confident the boys will come back and we will pick up points in the next couple of games.



"It is going to be hard, but it is a chance to pick up points along the way. I’m looking forward to it.”



Zaha was equally relieved to end his goal drought, having not scored in the Premier League this season prior to Saturday's match.



“Yeah, [it is a relief] because I haven’t scored in forever,” he added.



“I am glad to finally get on the scoresheet and hopefully there are more goals to come.”



Crystal Palace - who are 13th on the table - will be on the road this weekend, at Turf Moor against .