Zabaleta: Chelsea transfer arrival Sterling not a Man City legend

With a seven-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium in the rearview mirror, the England international does not measure up for a former club favourite

Raheem Sterling is not a Manchester City club legend, believes former player Pablo Zabaleta, though he did "a great job" in helping to steer them to a period of remarkable success.

The England international ended his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium this summer with a move from Pep Guardiola's Citizens to join Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel.

Sterling leaves behind a record littered with major accolades, as he aims to solidify his spot for the Three Lions at the Qatar 2022 World Cup - but for former title winner Zabaleta, he never quite reached the iconic levels of several of his club contemporaries.

Why is Sterling not a Man City legend to Zabaleta?

"I think the word ‘legend’ is a bit overused in football," Zabaleta told Sky Sports on the matter of Sterling's legacy.

"He’s done a great job for the club. He came at a very young age and has been absolutely brilliant.

"[But] when I say legend, for me, [Sergio] Aguero, [David] Silva, [Vincent] Kompany, those guys and a different level. That is why they have statues outside the stadium."

What was Sterling's record at Man City?

Arriving in 2015 from Liverpool to much fanfare, the winger set about solidifying his position as one of the top English talents of his generation.

A four-time Premier League winner, he completed a sweep of all major domestic honours under Pep Guardiola and helped the club finish as runners-up against his new side in the 2021 Champions League Final.

But despite impressive numbers and accolades - he was the FWA Footballer of the Year for the 2018-19 season - some fans have been reluctant to hold him in the same rarefied air as several of his team-mates.