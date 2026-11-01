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Youssoufa Moukoko no longer alone on the throne! 16-year-old from Eintracht Frankfurt makes Bundesliga history

Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV
Eintracht Frankfurt
N. Ilicevic

He celebrated his 16th birthday on Saturday and made Bundesliga history a day later: SGE talent Niko Ilicevic equalled the record for the youngest player ever to appear in Germany’s top flight when he came on in the third minute of stoppage time in Eintracht Frankfurt’s match against Hamburger SV.

Ilicevic matched Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his Borussia Dortmund debut on 21 November 2020 aged 16 years and one day. Ilicevic was exactly the same age during Sunday's win.

Before the match, Eintracht coach Adi Hütter had indicated that the young professional might play. Hütter said Ilicevic would probably be in the squad, adding: "If the situation allows me to bring him on, I will do it." But the Austrian stressed it was also his "duty to treat such a young person very carefully and patiently".

Born on 31 October 2010, Ilicevic has been part of Eintracht Frankfurt's youth set-up since 2019. He has also played for Germany's under-16 and under-17 national teams. "I find it extraordinary just to be in the squad at 16," Hütter had said of a possible debut for Eintracht's first team. "He has made excellent progress in recent months."

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