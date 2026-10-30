Al-Ittihad technical director Jens Wissing has named his side to face Abha this evening, Friday, in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The German knows "the Dean" need the win to keep chasing the pack at the top.

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Fourth place is where Al-Ittihad sit, on 23 points. That leaves them four behind third-placed Al-Hilal and five adrift of leaders Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, which makes tonight's trip to Abha a big one.

Wissing sprang a surprise up front. He handed Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri a starting berth and left Nigerian George Ilenikhena on the bench, a bold call ahead of kick-off.

Al-Ittihad's official line-up:

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajkovic.

Defence: Muhannad Al-Shanqiti - Danilo Pereira - Saad Al-Mousa - Faris Aidi.

Midfield: Moukhtar Ali - Richard Rios - Houssem Aouar - Georginio Wijnaldum.

Attack: Steven Bergwijn - Youssef En-Nesyri.