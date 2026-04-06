Due to Jerdy Schouten’s serious cruciate ligament injury, a place has unexpectedly become available in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad. On the ‘Rondo’ programme on Ziggo Sport, Youri Mulder puts forward a surprising name.

Theo Janssen first suggests a name that has been mentioned frequently in recent weeks: Marten de Roon. “You also look for a certain type of player, don’t you? Schouten is a very reliable midfielder who is always focused on the balance within the team. He’s a player who mainly thinks when the ball is with the opposition.”

“We don’t have many of those,” says Janssen, who believes Schouten will certainly be a loss to the Oranje’s World Cup squad. “He’s also versatile, as he can play in defence as well.”

The Algemeen Dagblad had already reported earlier on Monday that a return for De Roon is being seriously considered by the Dutch national team. “Koeman knows De Roon: he’s fit, knows the squad, knows the pressure, knows the dynamics of a World Cup. And he’ll also be there for the squad as a substitute. His name has already come up in regular coaching staff meetings with the Dutch national team in recent weeks.”

Mulder agrees with Janssen, but believes the national coach should also take a look at the Bundesliga. That’s where Wouter Burger plays for Hoffenheim, and he’s been increasingly making a name for himself this season. He’s never been called up for the Dutch national team before, but he did play for virtually all of the Netherlands’ youth teams.

“He’s doing really well at Hoffenheim,” Mulder begins. “He has the best statistics for ball recoveries… These days, scouting players relies heavily on data. Well, he has the best statistics. So Burger should be called up to the Dutch national team.”