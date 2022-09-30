Who are the youngest ISL players & goalscorers in history?

GOAL takes a look at who holds the record for youngest footballer in ISL history

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs generally tend to rely on experienced players to carry the team forward like Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna etc. However, clubs also blood young talents if they show promise.

And precocious talents do emerge from time to time, with many going on to forge fairly respectable careers for themselves in the game.

So who are the youngest players to play in the ISL and what about the youngest goalscorers? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Who is the youngest ISL player in history?

Alfred Lalruotsang became the youngest player to play in the ISL at 16 years, 7 months and 181 days when he came on for NorthEast United against Hyderabad FC on February 20, 2020. Lalruotsang wrote his name into the history books when he replaced Andrew Keogh in the 81st minute of the game.

Prior to that, the youngest player to make an appearance in the league had been former India U17 international Komal Thatal when he made his senior professional debut for ATK against Bengaluru on December 26, 2020.

Here's a list of the youngest players to play in the ISL.

Player Age Fixture Date Alfred Lalruotsang 16 years, 7 months, 25 days NorthEast United vs Hyderabad February 20, 2020 Komal Thatal 17 years, 4 months, 10 days ATK vs Jamshedpur January 28, 2018 Sandip Mandi 17 years, 7 months 22 days Jamshedpur vs ATK February 2, 2020 N Rohen Singh 17 years, 9 months, 27 days East Bengal vs Chennaiyin December 26, 2020 H Tomba Singh 17 years, 10 months, 3 days Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal December 20, 2020 Thoiba Singh 17 years, 11 months, 11 days Odisha vs Hyderabad November 23, 2020

Youngest ISL goalscorers

Komal Thatal holds the record for the youngest player to score in the ISL, having struck the back of the net for ATK against Bengaluru FC at the age of 18 years, 1 month and 13 days.

Player Age Date Game Komal Thatal 18 years, 1 month, 13 days October 31, 2018 ATK vs Bengaluru Jerry Lalrinzuala 18 years, 4 months, 1 day December 1, 2016 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin Lalrinliana Hnamte 18 years, 9 months, 4 days February 2, 2022 East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Malsawmzuala 19 years, 2 months, 6 days November 18, 2016 FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos Deependra Negi 19 years, 2 months, 7 days January 27, 2018 Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos

Before Thatal, the record was held by Jerry Lalrinzuala, who scored for Chennaiyin FC against FC Goa in 2016 at the age of 18 years, 4 months and 1 day.