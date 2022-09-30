Who are the youngest ISL players & goalscorers in history?

Komal Thatal ATKISL
GOAL takes a look at who holds the record for youngest footballer in ISL history

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs generally tend to rely on experienced players to carry the team forward like Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna etc. However, clubs also blood young talents if they show promise.

And precocious talents do emerge from time to time, with many going on to forge fairly respectable careers for themselves in the game.

So who are the youngest players to play in the ISL and what about the youngest goalscorers? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Who is the youngest ISL player in history?

Alfred Lalruotsang became the youngest player to play in the ISL at 16 years, 7 months and 181 days when he came on for NorthEast United against Hyderabad FC on February 20, 2020. Lalruotsang wrote his name into the history books when he replaced Andrew Keogh in the 81st minute of the game.

Prior to that, the youngest player to make an appearance in the league had been former India U17 international Komal Thatal when he made his senior professional debut for ATK against Bengaluru on December 26, 2020.

Here's a list of the youngest players to play in the ISL.

Player

Age

Fixture

Date

Alfred Lalruotsang

16 years, 7 months, 25 days

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad

February 20, 2020

Komal Thatal

17 years, 4 months, 10 days

ATK vs Jamshedpur

January 28, 2018

Sandip Mandi

17 years, 7 months 22 days

Jamshedpur vs ATK

February 2, 2020

N Rohen Singh

17 years, 9 months, 27 days

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin

December 26, 2020

H Tomba Singh

17 years, 10 months, 3 days

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal

December 20, 2020

Thoiba Singh

17 years, 11 months, 11 days

Odisha vs Hyderabad

November 23, 2020

Youngest ISL goalscorers

Komal Thatal holds the record for the youngest player to score in the ISL, having struck the back of the net for ATK against Bengaluru FC at the age of 18 years, 1 month and 13 days.

Player

Age

Date

Game

Komal Thatal

18 years, 1 month, 13 days

October 31, 2018

ATK vs Bengaluru

Jerry Lalrinzuala

18 years, 4 months, 1 day

December 1, 2016

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin

Lalrinliana Hnamte

18 years, 9 months, 4 days

February 2, 2022

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin

Malsawmzuala

19 years, 2 months, 6 days

November 18, 2016

FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos

Deependra Negi

19 years, 2 months, 7 days

January 27, 2018

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos

Before Thatal, the record was held by Jerry Lalrinzuala, who scored for Chennaiyin FC against FC Goa in 2016 at the age of 18 years, 4 months and 1 day.

