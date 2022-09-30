Who are the youngest ISL players & goalscorers in history?

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs generally tend to rely on experienced players to carry the team forward like Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna etc. However, clubs also blood young talents if they show promise.
And precocious talents do emerge from time to time, with many going on to forge fairly respectable careers for themselves in the game.
So who are the youngest players to play in the ISL and what about the youngest goalscorers? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Who is the youngest ISL player in history?
Alfred Lalruotsang became the youngest player to play in the ISL at 16 years, 7 months and 181 days when he came on for NorthEast United against Hyderabad FC on February 20, 2020. Lalruotsang wrote his name into the history books when he replaced Andrew Keogh in the 81st minute of the game.
Prior to that, the youngest player to make an appearance in the league had been former India U17 international Komal Thatal when he made his senior professional debut for ATK against Bengaluru on December 26, 2020.
Here's a list of the youngest players to play in the ISL.
Player
Age
Fixture
Date
Alfred Lalruotsang
16 years, 7 months, 25 days
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad
February 20, 2020
Komal Thatal
17 years, 4 months, 10 days
ATK vs Jamshedpur
January 28, 2018
Sandip Mandi
17 years, 7 months 22 days
Jamshedpur vs ATK
February 2, 2020
N Rohen Singh
17 years, 9 months, 27 days
East Bengal vs Chennaiyin
December 26, 2020
H Tomba Singh
17 years, 10 months, 3 days
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
December 20, 2020
Thoiba Singh
17 years, 11 months, 11 days
Odisha vs Hyderabad
November 23, 2020
Youngest ISL goalscorers
Komal Thatal holds the record for the youngest player to score in the ISL, having struck the back of the net for ATK against Bengaluru FC at the age of 18 years, 1 month and 13 days.
Player
Age
Date
Game
Komal Thatal
18 years, 1 month, 13 days
October 31, 2018
ATK vs Bengaluru
Jerry Lalrinzuala
18 years, 4 months, 1 day
December 1, 2016
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin
Lalrinliana Hnamte
18 years, 9 months, 4 days
February 2, 2022
East Bengal vs Chennaiyin
Malsawmzuala
19 years, 2 months, 6 days
November 18, 2016
FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos
Deependra Negi
19 years, 2 months, 7 days
January 27, 2018
Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos
Before Thatal, the record was held by Jerry Lalrinzuala, who scored for Chennaiyin FC against FC Goa in 2016 at the age of 18 years, 4 months and 1 day.