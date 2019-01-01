‘You watched me very close’ - Yaya Toure posts hilarious response to Kompany's strike

City defeated the Foxes in a crucial game, and the winning goal was off the boot of the unlikeliest of sources

Yaya Toure has posted a hilarious response to Vincent Kompany's 30-yard winning strike as saw off on Monday night.

The match was crucial to City's title hopes, with breathing down their necks. And only a win would see Pep Guardiola's side regain first spot on the Premier League log.

With Brendan Rodgers’ side threatening to dampen the hosts’ title race, captain and centre-back Kompany rifled home a long-range effort past keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 70th minute to seal a 1-0 win for City.

His former teammate, Yaya Toure took to Twitter to express his amazement but was quick to joke that the international had taken lessons, watching him in training during his time at the Etihad outfit.

"Wow. What a strike Vinny," Toure tweeted. "You watched me very close all those years in training. Come on City."

Wow! What a strike Vinny!!!



You watch me very close all those years in training... 🕵🏾‍♂️👀😂



Come on City!!!!!!! https://t.co/i7g7dJh5Yx — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 6, 2019

Toure will hope to see his former side seal a second consecutive Premier League title on the final day of the season, with a win over & Hove Albion just enough to deliver the trophy.

Liverpool are still in the running, however, with the Reds hoping for a slip from City against Brighton at the Amex Stadium and a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.