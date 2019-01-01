'You never know' - Ter Stegen tight-lipped over Barcelona future ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid

The 27-year-old has been in top form for his club on the eve of the El Clasico

Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he is happy at but remains quiet on his future at the Nou Camp ahead of Wednesday's El Clasico against .

The former keeper joined the Catalan giants in the summer of 2014 for €12 million (£9.5m/$16.5) and has locked down the number one spot ever since.

Speaking exclusively to DAZN and Goal, Ter Stegen shared his thoughts on his future and a look ahead to tomorrow's game, which was originally cancelled due to political unrest in the Catalan region.

“In football you never know what's going to happen. I want to make the club happy and leave my mark,” the 27-year-old said.

"These are the games that you look forward to, they are the ones that get people excited.

“Previously, the political situation was tense and it meant that the game could not have been played. You have to understand the circumstances and play it safe.

“Real Madrid is always a dangerous game for us. They had some problems at the start of the season, just like us.

“The league has become stronger, especially physically. There are no simple games anymore.”

After not starting in the first El Clasico, the German explained that he continues to work hard to improve.

The goalkeeper also revealed his stance on the speculation surrounding his unhappiness with the German national side.

“I did not play in my first Clasico - I was a little angry because I want to play in every game, of course," he explained.

“I improve a little every day - even if it's only small things. My goalkeeper coach Jose de la Fuente is relatively critical and always sets new targets to get the best out of us goalkeepers.

“You have to respect the opinions of others. I do that and others should do it too - and that's the end of the topic.

“For me, the debate wasn't a big deal that the press made it into. I try to perform, to offer myself again and again and to make it difficult for the national coach. That's all I can do."