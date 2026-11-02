Michael Carrick is under mounting pressure. His Manchester United side are sliding towards the Premier League relegation zone, their results in freefall, yet the English coach seems unbothered by his own fate. His focus is firmly on the Champions League clash with Roma, a fresh chance to rescue his season and win back the fans.

United are enduring one of their bleakest spells since the 1980s. They have not won since beating Azerbaijani side Sabah last September, and the drought has only fuelled speculation about Carrick's future. The club are backing him for now, though, and he will take charge against Roma at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Asked about his future, Carrick told his pre-match press conference: "I can't predict the future, nobody knows what will happen. I'm really looking forward to tomorrow's match. You might think I'm crazy given the results we've achieved, but whatever happens, so be it, and we'll see where things take us."

Restoring the spirit in the dressing room is Carrick's immediate priority. He insists he still trusts his players, however disappointing the results.

Next matches MUN Champions League 15:00 ROM

"I know the players and I know what they can offer," he said. "We've shown that at times, and we saw a glimpse of our potential in the last match. We have to move and make a quick change."

He added: "We have two important matches this week, and this is another great chance to attack and make it a great night for us," underlining what the European tie and the days ahead mean for his team.

There is no respite in the schedule. After hosting Roma, United face two brutal Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa and Liverpool, a run that will truly test their capacity to steady the ship.

Carrick also leapt to his players' defence over criticism of their discipline on the pitch, insisting the slump has nothing to do with a lack of effort.

"I've said this before, I have absolutely no doubt about the players' commitment," he said. "We can make better decisions, but there is no lack of commitment whatsoever."