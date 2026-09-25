"For another 100 years it will still be a misunderstanding that spectators expect the ball to be put out of play," Klopp told RTL. Brian Brobbey, the Dutch centre-forward, had gone down carrying a knock, but Germany played on and, with Oranje a man down, chose not to put the ball out. The move ended with Felix Nmecha's goal for 1-0 in the 32nd minute.

"But the lads are actually instructed to keep playing," Klopp explained, insisting it was by no means a lack of fair play from his captain Joshua Kimmich and co. for carrying on throughout. His counterpart, the new Bondscoach Xavi, saw "a mixture" of cleverness and a lack of fair play from the DFB team.

Xavi also brought the referee, his fellow Spaniard Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez, into it: "The referee already had the whistle at his mouth and a few of our players therefore stopped playing," Xavi criticised, while also stressing: "It was not a big deal either."

Former referee Manuel Gräfe, though, agreed with Klopp. "In terms of the rules, everything is correct. Play only has to be stopped for head injuries or serious injuries," he told Bild, before putting the incident into context: "In a friendly, the ball would certainly have been put out, but it is a competitive match. The Dutch were briefly not fully focused. The DFB team exploited that cleverly. It does not make you any friends, but it is professional sport. A great many would have played on. In the end, the player at the back had no impact at all. It was a mistake by the Dutch not to keep playing with concentration."

Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart took a harsher view and called Germany's decision to play on "unsporting" on broadcaster NOS. Kimmich, by contrast, gave a blunt assessment: "We were absolutely right to keep playing." Any decision to stop the game would have been the referee's task, the Bayern star said, "and I didn't hear a whistle."

Kimmich also firmly rejected the accusation from Oranje captain Virgil van Dijk that Germany's decision to play on had been a disgrace: "I think that is not a reflective answer from him."

DFB team: what is going on with Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala?

Shortly before Nmecha's opening goal, Klopp had to take off a big-name player early in Kai Havertz, whose hamstring was tightening. Jamal Musiala, who had been due to start, was unable to feature at all after muscular problems during the warm-up: "They are both having an MRI, I hope we will get a diagnosis this evening," the new Germany head coach said after the final whistle about the two injured players. He did not expect to have either available again for Sunday's upcoming match against Greece: "I hope it is nothing serious. For us they are probably out, but hopefully they will be available again quickly after that."

Getty Images

Germany's slender lead lasted until the closing stages, but in stoppage time the Netherlands found a deserved equaliser through Cody Gakpo. Substitute Ruben van Bommel, son of former Bayern star Mark van Bommel, supplied the eye-catching assist with a wonderful trivela cross. "I asked little van Bommel where he got that from," Klopp revealed, before joking about the father: "He didn't get it from his father, that outside-of-the-foot technique must come from his mother."

Why was Virgil van Dijk's goal for the Netherlands disallowed?

Another incident sparked just as much debate as the DFB team's opening goal. After just under a quarter of an hour, defensive leader van Dijk appeared to have headed the Netherlands into the lead from a corner. VAR intervened and the goal was ruled out because Oranje attacker Brobbey, in the officials' view, had illegally stopped Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from coming off his line in the six-yard box, a harsh decision.

"It is an absolute disgrace," raged van der Vaart. "It is unbelievable," because Brobbey was "hardly doing anything. Of course you are allowed to make contact. The goalkeeper must not be allowed to do whatever he wants. It was simply very weak goalkeeping," said van der Vaart. Klopp saw it differently and pointed to Brobbey's enormous robustness: "He's almost square and Marc has no chance of getting past him there. It's a great corner, but it is a foul. That is how it has to be given now," Klopp said, referring to the fact that goalkeepers had recently again enjoyed stronger protection in the six-yard box at the World Cup.

Centre-back Jonathan Tah gave his verdict on Klopp's first game in charge: "Of course we would have liked to win, there were chances at both ends. But when you are 1-0 up, you want to see it through. We made a good first step, the game was brutally intense. Not everything was perfect, but that wasn't the point. We want to start showing a different face on the pitch. And today was the first step towards that." Tah also reserved special praise for SC Freiburg right-back Philipp Treu, who made his international debut: "I would like to single out Pippo. The way he marched up and down the line was madness. Really top for a first international," said Tah.

On Sunday, Germany face Greece on matchday two of the 2026/27 Nations League season, with Klopp set to make his home debut on the national team's bench in Augsburg. "The focus was very much on defending and on pressing, on how we want to put the opponent under pressure," Kimmich said of the first training sessions under Klopp. "It was about finding a certain basic shape without the ball. That then forms the basis for us to improve with the ball as well."