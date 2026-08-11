Manuel Neuer believes the German Football Association (DFB) got it exactly right by appointing Jürgen Klopp as Germany head coach. "I think he has the greatest expertise, and I hope he takes German football forward," the goalkeeper from the 2014 World Cup-winning team told Sky. Klopp has "a fair bit to show for it, including in his past".

For the national team's future, Neuer is backing his current deputy at Bayern Munich as the right successor. He said Jonas Urbig is someone you can "definitely rely on", and that he has "shown that in all competitions. I have a very good feeling about that," said the captain of the record champions, who had been recalled to the DFB squad once again for the 2026 World Cup by Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down afterwards.

Who would like to become goalkeeper in the DFB team?

Most recently, Kevin Trapp of Paris FC had also put himself forward as a goalkeeper for the DFB team.

Neuer again suggested he could end his career at the end of next season, but the 40-year-old again stopped short of confirming it. "No, so nothing is 100 per cent. Nor is it set in stone, but the probability is high," said Neuer. With his designated successor Urbig, he has "a very open relationship. We work with love for our job and try to push each other."