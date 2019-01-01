'You can build a house in two months!' - Ancelotti furious at shoddy state of Napoli dressing rooms

Planned work on the club's home has not been completed in time, leaving their coach less than impressed

coach Carlo Ancelotti is seething at the poor state of the club's San Paolo stadium, singling out the dressing rooms as an example of the "inadequacy and unprofessionalism" with which remodelling works were carried out.

The famous old ground is owned by the Comune di Napoli, Naples' city council, but is synonymous with the club, who have played there since construction of the stadium finished in 1959.

This summer San Paolo underwent fresh rebuilding efforts as it hosted the Summer Universiade games, which saw its capacity reduced to 55,000 spectators.

But having been promised that work on the stadium would be finished just after the start of the Serie A season, Ancelotti was dismayed to see Napoli's home in disarray.

"I saw the conditions of the San Paolo dressing rooms. I am speechless," the veteran coach fired in a statement published on Napoli's official website.

"I accepted the club’s request to play the first two matches of the season away from our home, so that the work could be completed, as promised."

Those two matches served up thrilling clashes for Napoli fans on the road, with 14 goals scored in total.

Last year's Serie A runners-up kicked off the new term with a 4-3 victory in Florence over , before going down by the same scoreline in Turin to when Kalidou Koulibaly scored an injury-time own goal.

Their first home match comes this Saturday against , before visit San Paolo the following Tuesday; but Ancelotti fears facilities will not be fit for use even then.

"You can build a house in two months and they were unable to refurbish the dressing rooms! Where are we supposed to change for the matches against Sampdoria and Liverpool?" he added.

"I am outraged by the inadequacy and unprofessionalism of those who had to carry out this work. How could the Region, Municipality and Commissioners disregard the commitments they made to us?

"I see contempt and a lack of care for the team, club and the city. I am dismayed for that."