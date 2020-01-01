Yobo, Enyeama, NFF and Caf hail ‘goal king’ Emenike on his birthday

The former Super Eagles striker has been sent wonderful messages from football stakeholders as he clocks 33

Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama, Football Federation (NFF) and the Confederation of African Football (caf) have hailed Emmanuel Emenike on his birthday.

The energetic striker was born on 10th May 1987 at Otuocha in Delta State and has received warm messages as he clocks 33 years.

Former Super Eagles captain and now assistant coach, Yobo led well-wishers to congratulate the forward, who he described as a ‘goal king.’

🇳🇬 Today Nigeria's Emmanuel Emenike @E29EMENIKE celebrates his 33rd birthday! 🥳



The striker had a great 2013, winning the #TotalAFCON with @NGSuperEagles and was named top scorer too 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sba5ikmrJU — CAF (@CAF_Online) May 10, 2020

Emenike could best be remembered for his exploits at the 2013 in where he helped the Super Eagles clinch their third continental title.

The forward scored four goals in the biennial tournament, including a 30-yard free-kick against to emerge as the joint-highest goalscorer.

Emenike made 37 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring nine goals before announcing his retirement from international duty on October 2015.

At club level, the forward started his career with Delta Force in Nigeria before moving to South Africa to join MP Black Aces and later Cape Town.

The striker then teamed up with Karabukspor in in 2009 and spent two years with the side before switching to .

He did not play a single game for the Yellow Canaries during his two-month stay before he was sold to Russian club .

The forward later returned to Fenerbahce in 2013 and featured in 69 Super Lig games during his four-year stay with the side, including a loan spell in with .

He played for Olympiacos in Greece and Las Palmas in before joining Belgian side Westerlo in August 2019.

The striker is currently without a club since he was released by the Het Kuipje Stadium outfit in November last year.