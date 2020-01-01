Yaya Toure names Barcelona legends as the best players he's played with

The Ivorian legend enjoyed success during his spell at Barcelona, and he recalls his experience with the former teammates at the Camp Nou

Yaya Toure has picked his former teammates Xavi, Andreas Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o as the best players he's played with in his illustrious career.

The four-time African Player of the Year linked up with the quintet at Camp Nou between 2007 and 2010, before departing to join .

During his second season at Barcelona, Toure won the all major titles in club football including the Uefa , Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

More teams

The 36-year-old took over Fifa's Instagram page for a virtual chat and when he was asked to name his best five teammates, Toure said; "[Lionel] Messi, [Thierry] Henry, [Samuel] Eto'o, [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi [Hernandez]. They were unbeatable."

In his 18-year professional career, Toure has played on several pitches across the world, but he chose Camp Nou, Barcelona's home ground, as his favourite.

Article continues below

"Stars like Ronaldo [Nazario] and [Diego] Maradona have played there," he added.

"I was also able to play there with Messi, Eto'o, Henry, [Dani] Alves, Iniesta, etc., and I'm grateful for that time of my life."

The former Manchester City midfielder recently helped Qingdao Huanghai gain promotion to the Chinese Super League after winning the 2019 second division title.