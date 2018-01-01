Yaya Toure eyes Premier League return after Olympiacos release
Yaya Toure is hopeful of a return to the Premier League after his contract with Olympiacos was terminated by mutual agreement.
On September 2, the 35-year-old rejoined the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium outfit and made only five appearances for Pedro Martins’ men before leaving the side after three months of teaming up with them.
According to Sky Sports, the midfielder’s ‘'pay as you play" contract became a problem for the Greek Super League club after increasing budget restrictions.
The former Barcelona player is expected back in London soon as he is aiming to secure a contract with an English top-flight club after rejecting offers from the Chinese Super League and the MLS.
West Ham United are believed to have shown interest in the midfielder before he opted to move to Greece.