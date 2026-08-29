Morocco's Yassir Zabiri fired Racing Santander to their first league win of the season on Friday night, and he did it in just 21 minutes. The striker plundered a hat-trick against Elche in the third round, sealing a 3-2 win.

Zabiri, 21 and on loan from Stade Rennes, had come off the bench in the opening two La Liga matches against Villarreal and Getafe. Handed his first start against Elche, he delivered his best display since arriving in Spain.

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The Moroccan opened the scoring in the 15th minute, pouncing on a glaring error from Elche goalkeeper Matteo Dituro. The keeper strayed out of his box, tried to shepherd the ball back inside, then lost control of it. Five minutes later Zabiri had his second, latching onto a superb through ball, racing clear and slotting home with his left foot in the 20th minute.

He completed his treble in the 36th minute, and in style. A thumping left-footed overhead kick handed Racing Santander a three-goal cushion.

Zabiri joined Stade Rennes last winter from Portugal's Famalicao for around 10 million euros, but chances were scarce. He managed just six league appearances in France last season, most of them off the bench and for limited minutes, according to the French network "RMC".

Internationally, Zabiri turns out for Morocco's under-23 side, scoring twice in two appearances. He was also part of the Morocco squad crowned Under-20 World Cup winners in October 2025.

Now he hopes his spell at Racing Santander delivers the confidence and experience to return to Rennes next summer as a different player, having finally been given the chance to start and prove himself.

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