Yanga SC beat Iringa United and a bee attack in Azam Cup

The Tanzanian giants picked up a resounding win in the group opener of the domestic cup played at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam

A swarm of bees attacked players and match officials during the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) third-round clash between Young Africans and Iringa United at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The match ended in a 4-0 win for Yanga but some players did not avoid stings.

According to Daily News, frightened players took off, while others had to lie down to protect themselves from painful bites and a section of fans at the stands also had frightening moments with several running away for their safety during the second half attack.

The game paused for almost eight minutes. Yanga defender Ally Sonso took a number of stings and he had to be attended to by the team’s medical staff before returning to the battlefield.

The incident occurred in the 52nd minute when a swarm of bees invaded the pitch and kept hovering around for many minutes, harassing players and match officials before heading to the stands and then flew away to let the match resume.

Yanga kicked off the game determined to win and it only took them seven minutes to take the lead through skipper, Pappy Tshishimbi, who powered home his goal with a glancing header from a fine cross from Deus Kaseke, leaving goalkeeper Nelson Emmanuel helpless.

Two minutes later, Yanga came knocking at their opponent’s door and Rwandese import Patrick Sibomana doubled the lead after finishing off Cleofas Sospeter through pass inside the box.

Then, David Molinga, Sibomana, Mrisho Ngasa, and Kaseke wasted several scoring chances in the first half.

However, 12 minutes before the break, towering central defender Lamine Moro added the third for Yanga, after connecting home Sibomana's corner ball with a free header.

In the early minutes of the second half, Mrisho Ngasa could have added the fourth from Kaseke's cross but wasted the chance and the ball rolled out, and thereafter the game stopped due to the bee invasion.

Yanga enjoyed the sweetness of honey in the 69th minute when David Molinga netted the fourth.

He exchanged neat passes with Tshishimbi and Sibomana. The Congolese striker rounded off a defender and again rounded off goalkeeper before he coolly slotted the ball with a low shot at the near post.

In another game, ASFC finalist Lipuli FC thrashed Dar City 4-0 at the Samora Stadium in Iringa, while Mbeya’s Tukuyu Stars stunned Singida United with a 4-3 win.

Gwambina FC beat Mbeya Kwanza 3-0, while Kagera Sugar thrashed Rufiji United 4-1 to cruise into the next stage.