"Yamal the hero": an unprecedented event in 106 years for Spain against Croatia

Tuesday evening's clash between Spain and Croatia produced something La Roja had never seen in more than 100 years of history.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for Spain against Croatia in the second round of UEFA Nations League fixtures.

He struck in the second minute, capping a superb Spanish attack. Spain had already beaten England 3-2 in the opening round, and Lamine grabbed the first goal in the second minute that night too.

The statistics specialists at the "Mister Chip" account on "X" put it plainly: "At 104 seconds Lamine Yamal scored at Wembley, and at the 70th second he scored again against Croatia tonight."

They added: "Spain have scored within the first two minutes in two consecutive matches, for the first time in the 106 years that make up the history of the La Roja national team."







