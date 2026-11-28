Barcelona have received an important boost ahead of their clash with Deportivo La Coruña, with several key players back in the squad, led by Lamine Yamal, alongside Rodrigo Hernández and Andreas Christensen. The squad also includes a surprise in the form of a new face from the reserve side, while a number of significant absences continue to affect the team.
Hansi Flick used his pre-match press conference to confirm that Rodrigo Hernández and Christensen will travel with the squad to the Riazor to face Deportivo La Coruña. He also handed a call-up to Orian Goren. The Barcelona Atlètic midfielder becomes the latest new face to get a shot with the first team.
Goren's inclusion follows Alex Campos's first appearance in Baku this week. Flick keeps turning to the reserve side to cover absences and give young talent a taste of first-team football, with circumstances forcing him to reshuffle the pool of players available for the coming matches.
Lamine Yamal is back, too. He missed the Champions League match against Sabah with an ankle injury but returns to the squad and will be available to the coaching staff for the eagerly awaited game, giving Flick an extra option in attack.
Barcelona still won't be at full strength. Alejandro Balde misses out after a sprained ankle left him unable to finish the match in Baku. Marc Bernal is injured, and Flick has ruled him out of the next two matches. Fermín, meanwhile, is suspended.
The squad to face Deportivo La Coruña features Joan García, Cancelo, Brian Fariñas, Cubarsí, Gavi, Pedri, Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Szczęsny, Adeyemi, Christensen, Rodrigo, Gordon, Gerard Martín, Olmo, De Jong, Koundé, Eric, Livaković, Orian Goren and Alex Campos, a mix of first-team regulars and rising talents from Barcelona Atlètic.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”