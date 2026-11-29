Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his starting line-up for Sunday's match against Deportivo La Coruña at the Riazor on matchday 14 of La Liga.
Lamine Yamal's return was the standout feature of Flick's selection. He missed the Champions League match against Sabah with discomfort in his right ankle, but he has since regained his fitness and is back in the German coach's plans.
Barcelona's full line-up for today's match:
Goalkeeper: Joan García.
Defence: Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo.
Midfield: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo.
Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.
Yamal starts after sitting out the last European match, and he's back leading the Catalan side's right flank. Flick is banking on him to make the difference, whether through his dribbling, his decisive passes or the attacking movement that gives Barcelona extra options against the opposition defence.
His return is a significant boost for Barcelona. The coaching staff were careful not to risk him in the previous match after he felt some discomfort in his ankle, but he has since overcome the problem and is available again.
Several other players are back in the squad, led by midfielder Rodri Hernández and defender Andreas Christensen. Both have medical clearance but will start on the bench. French defender Jules Koundé and young midfielder Gavi are also in the squad.
Wojciech Szczęsny, Dominik Livaković, Álex Campos, Brian Fariñas, Orian Gorin, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus complete the bench.
Fermín López misses out through suspension, while Alejandro Balde, Marc Bernal, Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji are all out injured.
Barcelona want all three points to tighten their grip on top spot in La Liga. Real Madrid slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alavés, so a win at the Riazor would stretch the gap to their closest rivals.
This is Barcelona's first visit to the Riazor in eight years. It also carries extra meaning for the Blaugrana faithful, coinciding with the 127th anniversary of the club's founding on 29 November.
View Author Profile
I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm