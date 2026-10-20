Yamal reveals the secret of the only photo and announces his desire to return to this place

revealed Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, has opened up on his African roots, the memories of his only visit to Bata in Equatorial Guinea and his longing to return. He also spoke about his parents and the role his mother played throughout his childhood.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport",Yamal reflected on his childhood, family and origins in the documentary film produced by the channel 3Cat, titled (Revolution 304). He recalled growing up in Rocafonda and lifted the lid on his life away from the pitch.

A leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Yamal is coming off an exceptional season. He swept the Spanish league, the Spanish Super Cup and the World Cup.

The competition is fierce, but Barcelona's number 10 backs himself to come out on top when the ceremony takes place at the London Palladium theatre in the British capital, London.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

His path to Barcelona's first team was anything but smooth. He endured a tough childhood, yet he always had the backing of his parents, Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana.

Rocafonda, one of the best-known districts in the city of Mataró, was where he grew up. He said in the documentary: "When I was little, all I had was Rocafonda, because my grandmother, my cousins and all my friends live there".

Yamal's father is of Moroccan origin, having arrived in Catalonia in search of a new life.

On his bond with his father, the player said: "My father is very young, to the point that I can treat him as a friend, a father and everything to me. I see him daily or talk to him every day. I go to his house to play with him on the PlayStation, or he comes to talk with my friends, and we go out to eat and do many things together".

Yamal: I want to return to Bata

His mother, meanwhile, comes from Equatorial Guinea, specifically the city of Bata, which the player visited as a child.

Recalling that trip, Yamal said: "I went there when I was seven years old, and I only visited it once, but I want to return to it, and that is what I really want".

He added: "I remember that I took a photo there, but I did not like taking photos when I was little, and my mother forced me to do so, because she said the photo would be a beautiful memory when I grew up".

That single image means the world to him. During the documentary (Revolution 304), the Barcelona number 10 explained: "It is the only photo I allowed her to take of me, and it is the only photo I own. It is a beautiful memory of my origins, my land and my mother's land. I look forward with great longing to returning".

Asked what he inherited most from his Guinean roots, Yamal pointed to his cheerfulness: "I think I am a cheerful person, and I smile almost all the time".

He signed off with a tribute to his mother, one of the most influential figures of his childhood: "My mother was one of my role models when I was little, because to me she was a responsible, respectable and hard-working person. And she always talked to me as soon as she returned home, even if she felt tired".







