Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Yamal reveals a strange secret after Spain's World Cup triumph: "I wasn't happy"

L. Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
LaLiga
World Cup
Spain

What is the reason?

Lamine Yamal isn't satisfied. The Barcelona and Spain star has admitted his frustration with his own level at the 2026 World Cup, despite lifting the trophy with his national team, insisting he had more to give and vowing to put it right at the next edition in 2030.

Speaking to Movistar Plus, the young forward said he took no joy from winning the World Cup, even after helping Spain to glory. He scored just once across the tournament.

An injury suffered in the closing weeks of last season disrupted his preparations, Yamal explained, but he refused to lean on it as the main excuse for falling short of his own standards.

"After winning the World Cup, I was not happy," the Barcelona star said. "The injury issue is real, but I think it was not the reason, because I know that had the World Cup been held at another time, I would have been at the same level had I returned from injury."

His contribution didn't always show up in the numbers, Yamal pointed out. By pulling in more than one defender, he freed up space and chances for his teammates.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
UEFA Nations League A
England crest
England
ENG
Spain crest
Spain
ESP

"I did many things that people did not notice, such as drawing the attention of three opposition players," he added. "I think it is a great thing for the coach to have a player capable of doing that."

Still, the verdict on himself was harsh. Yamal reckoned another player producing the same performance would have earned far more praise, and he believed he could have offered Spain more.

"I was not satisfied with my performance, because I know that had another player produced the same level I produced, he would have been considered to have played a great World Cup," he continued. "For me, I could have done more, so yes, what I produced helped the team, but I am really looking forward to the next World Cup."

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the 2030 edition, with opening matches staged in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. That is where Yamal hopes to show a very different side after his 2026 experience.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google