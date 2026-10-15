Yamal on the throne of chance creators in the Champions League: and a prestigious position for Diaz

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal tops the list of players creating the most clear-cut chances in the UEFA Champions League this season, with four chances after two rounds, according to statistics network "Squawka".

Cameroon's Ivan Debangou of LASK matches that tally, but Yamal edges above him on fewer minutes played.

Read also

Haaland sweeps past Messi in a historic Champions League race

Despite Real Madrid's advantage: Barcelona have not left the race for United's gem

Third place goes to Real Madrid's Moroccan star Brahim Diaz on three chances. Manchester United's Youri Tielemans, Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Real Betis man Isco are all level with him.

Arda Guler sits seventh with two chances, alongside Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, PSG's Desire Doue and Villarreal's Tajon Buchanan.

Two assists from Yamal in Turkey last Tuesday drove Barcelona to a 4-1 win over Galatasaray and a perfect record from the opening two rounds.

Six points have Barca second in the table, split from leaders Paris Saint-Germain only by goals scored. The holders of the last two editions are up next for the Catalans in the Champions League.