Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain star, has once again spoken about his chances of competing for the Ballon d'Or, insisting that the award should not depend solely on the number of goals or the titles a player wins over the course of a season.

Speaking to French newspaper "L'Equipe", Yamal set out the strengths he believes make him a genuine candidate. His statistics and titles matter, he says, but so does his own particular way of understanding and enjoying the game.

The Barcelona star reckons the Ballon d'Or should not necessarily go to the player who scores the most goals or collects the most trophies. It should also reward players who make the difference with their talent, entertain the fans and offer a style that leaves a special mark.

Yamal said, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Marca" today, Tuesday: "The Ballon d'Or, as I said, is the award given to the best player of the year, to the exceptional player, the one you enjoy watching play, to the point where you might watch an entire match just for him. I think that is what an exceptional player means. It's not about the number of goals he scores or anything like that."

To make his point, Yamal reached for two of football's biggest names who, to him, capture what it means to compete for the Ballon d'Or: Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

He said in this context: "When I think of the Ballon d'Or, I remember Messi or Ronaldinho. They were different players, and they made you smile when you watched them play."

Yamal identifies his strengths

The young winger explained: "I think all the fans know my strengths. I go out onto the pitch, I enjoy myself, I play well and I play my own way. And fortunately, I have also managed to win many titles with Barcelona, and on top of that I won the most important title, the World Cup, with my country's national team. But beyond all that, I think my style of play is my greatest strength, and it's what makes me different."

Collective success matters too, Yamal argued, insisting a team's results lift any individual's case for the award: "I think all of that makes me a good candidate. In the end, this is very important, because as well as being a good player, I think the best player is always the one who makes his team win. When your team wins, everyone stands out more, and everyone shines more."

He also spoke about the run of form he is enjoying with club and country: "Thank God, we have been picking up wins with the national team for a year. And with Barcelona too we are winning. We are very happy and we want to keep winning. And personally, I am very happy."

The winner of the Ballon d'Or is due to be announced on Monday 26 October in the British capital, London.

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