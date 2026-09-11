Lamine Yamal moved closer to matching Kylian Mbappé at the top of the list of highest-scoring players in the UEFA Champions League before turning 20, after netting for Barcelona in their 5-1 win over Feyenoord last Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the competition's first round.

His goal came from a direct free kick in the 77th minute, taking his tally to 13 in the Champions League before turning 20, up from 12 in 34 matches ahead of the Feyenoord clash.

The Spaniard is closing in on the record held by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, who scored 13 goals in 23 Champions League matches before turning 20.

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Third on this list sits Norway's Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, with 10 goals in just 8 matches, giving him the best scoring rate of the three.

Born on 13 July 2007, Yamal is 19. That leaves him another full season under the age of 20 to chase down Mbappé's record.

The Spaniard already holds the record for the highest-scoring player in the UEFA Champions League before turning 18, with 5 goals, and before turning 19, with 11 goals.



