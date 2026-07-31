One step from glory last year, Lamine Yamal is back in the running for the game's biggest individual honours. Barcelona's young star has earned a nomination for the second year in a row for the "Onze d'Or" 2026 award, handed out by French magazine Onze Mondial to the best player in the world through fan voting.

The nomination stirs memories of that thrilling 2025 race, when Yamal went head to head with then Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. A margin of no more than 2.5% of the votes settled it, leaving Yamal in second place in both awards.

Now, after an exceptional season crowned by winning the World Cup, the 19-year-old looks closer than ever to shaking off his runner-up curse and claiming the golden prize.

The fans' voice is the decider

Journalists decide the Ballon d'Or. The "Onze d'Or" works differently, awarded through an open public poll on the French magazine's website. That hands Yamal a clear edge given his sweeping popularity among fans of Barcelona and attacking football.

To vote for your favourite player you can go (here)

French magazine Onze Mondial has revealed the list of 11 nominees for the Onze d'Or 2026 award, an elite gathering of the world's stars headed by holder Ousmane Dembélé and 2025 runner-up, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Also on the list: Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, outstanding Frenchman Michael Olise, England goalscorer Harry Kane, Manchester United's Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes, Paris Saint-Germain talent João Neves, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, Arsenal's solid defender William Saliba, Paris midfielder Vitinha, plus Arsenal's midfield star Declan Rice. Fan voting on the French magazine's website will decide the winner.

A rich Barcelona legacy

The award dates back to 1976, when Dutchman Rob Rensenbrink first lifted it. Its history has stayed tightly bound to Barcelona ever since. Lionel Messi sat on the throne four times, followed by legends who passed through the Camp Nou: Diego Maradona, Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazário with two each, plus Ronaldinho, Hristo Stoichkov, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé once each.

Players are not the whole story. In the best coach award for the same year, six names compete, among them Luis Enrique and Unai Emery, both of whom have a history with the Catalan club. Barcelona also hold a golden record here, with three titles for Pep Guardiola, two for Johan Cruyff and one for Frank Rijkaard.

Barcelona trio in the ideal team

Three players complete the Catalan picture in the Onze Mondial poll, all nominated for the ideal team of 2026: Pau Cubarsí, Pedri and Lamine Yamal. They carry on a tradition begun by Messi, ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Araújo and Umtiti in previous editions.