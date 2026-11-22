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Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight with an unusual moment during Barcelona's celebrations of their dramatic comeback against Villarreal, after making a mysterious gesture that raised numerous questions about the message he wanted to convey.

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Barcelona won 3-2, but one of the strangest moments came as they celebrated the equaliser. Yamal stuffed the ball under his shirt and appeared to mimic a pregnant woman's belly. Teammate Fermín López was left astonished and couldn't hide his bewilderment.

The gesture quickly caught the eye. Yamal strolled calmly across the pitch, his stomach swollen by the ball hidden under his shirt. It was unusual behaviour from the youngster, especially in the middle of a team celebration as Barcelona hauled themselves back into the game.

Fermín's reaction stood out most. He stared at his teammate in astonishment, as if he had no idea what Yamal was playing at, which only deepened the mystery and made the moment a talking point after the final whistle.

The celebration has also put the Barcelona star's personal life back in the spotlight, given his relationship with Inés García. Some have linked the gesture to the couple and wondered whether he was sending a personal message.

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Yamal hasn't explained what he meant. Nor is there any confirmed information to suggest it had anything to do with his love life, so the theories doing the rounds remain pure speculation, fuelled by the image and Fermín's reaction.