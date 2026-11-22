Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight with an unusual moment during Barcelona's celebrations of their dramatic comeback against Villarreal, after making a mysterious gesture that raised numerous questions about the message he wanted to convey.
Barcelona won 3-2, but one of the strangest moments came as they celebrated the equaliser. Yamal stuffed the ball under his shirt and appeared to mimic a pregnant woman's belly. Teammate Fermín López was left astonished and couldn't hide his bewilderment.
The gesture quickly caught the eye. Yamal strolled calmly across the pitch, his stomach swollen by the ball hidden under his shirt. It was unusual behaviour from the youngster, especially in the middle of a team celebration as Barcelona hauled themselves back into the game.
Fermín's reaction stood out most. He stared at his teammate in astonishment, as if he had no idea what Yamal was playing at, which only deepened the mystery and made the moment a talking point after the final whistle.
The celebration has also put the Barcelona star's personal life back in the spotlight, given his relationship with Inés García. Some have linked the gesture to the couple and wondered whether he was sending a personal message.
Yamal hasn't explained what he meant. Nor is there any confirmed information to suggest it had anything to do with his love life, so the theories doing the rounds remain pure speculation, fuelled by the image and Fermín's reaction.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”