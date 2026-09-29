Yamal and Oyarzabal lead Spain's attack: Modric out of Croatia's line-up

Luis de la Fuente has named his Spain side to face Croatia this Tuesday evening in the second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Spain opened their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over England, a result that sent them top of the group on 3 points.

Croatia arrive level on 3 points, having seen off the Czech Republic 2-1 in the first round. They sit second on goal difference.

Spain's line-up was as follows:

Unai Simón; Pubill, Cubarsí, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Fabián, Fermín, Baena, Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal.

Slaven Bilić, meanwhile, confirmed his Croatia team for the encounter, leaving out the legendary Luka Modrić.

Croatia's line-up was as follows:

Livaković; Smolčić, Pongračić, Šutalo, Gvardiol, Perišić; Kovačić, Pašalić; Petar Sučić, Mišić; Beljo.