Yamal and Kane among them: Mbappé crushes his rivals to claim a prestigious award

Just days before the hotly anticipated 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, another major award has found its winner.

The prestigious "Onze d'Or", handed out every year to the best player in Europe by Onze Mondial, has revealed its champion. The magazine has been a cornerstone of the footballing world for fifty years.

Legends of the game have claimed it down the years: Michel Platini, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

What sets the award apart, according to "Foot Mercato", is that the fans hold all the power. The winner is chosen exclusively through public voting across the world.

For the 2026 edition, the voters made a clear and unambiguous choice. Kylian Mbappe (27) takes the award and ascends to the throne. The France captain, who recently became the new advertising face of Swiss brand "On" and scored a superb goal against Sevilla on Sunday evening, crushed the competition with 48.2% of the votes, finishing well ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves (11.9%).

That emphatic margin left him comfortably clear of PSG playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10.8%) and Barcelona's rising talent Lamine Yamal (9.7%), as well as Bayern Munich forwards Harry Kane (4.4%) and Michael Olise (2.9%).

With this triumph, the French forward succeeds his former teammate Ousmane Dembele, last year's winner, and is enjoying a wonderful run of form before the final Ballon d'Or winner is announced.







