Xavi spotted in the stands at English Champions League participants

Xavi was at Anfield on Wednesday to watch Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool's centre-back won 2-1 against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

Van Dijk, who has 96 caps, played the full 90 minutes for the English giants. Manager Andoni Iraola sent on Jeremie Frimpong and Ryan Gravenberch after the break. Cody Gakpo missed the game for Liverpool because of injury problems.

While in Liverpool, Xavi is set to speak with Van Dijk. The Netherlands captain recently told the English media he would hold talks with the Spanish coach.

"How I feel about it depends a little on that conversation. Everyone wants to feel appreciated, loved and important. I feel that I can still be valuable and important for the team. If we think the same way about that, we are heading for two good years up to the European Championship in 2028. If not, then we'll see," Van Dijk explained.

On Saturday, Xavi was in Amsterdam to watch Ajax v PSV. A day later, several assistants were in the stands at the Abe Lenstra Stadion for the meeting between sc Heerenveen and AZ.

Across this period, the head coach is watching internationals in action at home and abroad. Xavi will use that to put together the final squad.

The Netherlands play four Nations League matches between 24 September and 4 October. Serbia are the opponents twice, while they will also face Germany and Greece.