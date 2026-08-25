Xavi has completed his first press conference as head coach of the Netherlands national team. The Spaniard handled himself neatly in English and answered the questions from the journalists present, with one exception.

"One more question about the international situation in football," comes from the room. "Both on and off the pitch there is a lot of criticism of FIFA and Gianni Infantino. On Monday, a number of FIFA legends spoke out, the KNVB spoke out, UEFA spoke out. What is your view on the current situation?"

Xavi immediately made it clear he was not happy with the question. "I don't want to talk about that! Thank you." The head coach wanted to speak exclusively about the Netherlands.

That question had not come completely out of nowhere. FIFA and Infantino have come under heavy fire recently, with various organisations calling for the president to step down. Various organisations, including the KNVB, have already spoken out strongly.

Still, Xavi did not want to get into that during his first press conference as Netherlands head coach.

After his brief response, the Spanish coach gave no further explanation of his position. He then turned his attention back to sporting matters around the Netherlands national team.

Among the topics Xavi discussed were his ideas on style of play and Netherlands internationals playing in Saudi Arabia. AZ talent Kees Smit also came up briefly.