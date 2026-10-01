Germany's BILD revealed on Thursday evening what every national team manager earns, and that has now put Xavi Hernández's salary out in the open too.

Carlo Ancelotti is the best-paid national team manager in the world. He earns €10 million a year at the Brazilian federation.

That is €3 million more than the man in second place, Jürgen Klopp. The former Liverpool manager earns €7 million a year at the German federation.

Mauricio Pochettino sits third. He earns €6.8 million with the United States. Thomas Tuchel follows on €6 million with England.

Fifth on the list is Luis de la Fuente. The manager of the European and world champions has €5 million paid into his account every year.

Jorge Jesus of Portugal is sixth with an annual salary of €4 million. Zinedine Zidane comes next on €3.6 million with France.

Xavi is next. The Netherlands manager receives €3 million a year from the KNVB, which puts him eighth on the list. Lionel Scaloni of Argentina and Ralf Rangnick of Austria are ninth and 10th respectively.