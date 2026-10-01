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Bart DHanis
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Xavi’s salary is out in the open: this is what the Netherlands manager earns

Netherlands

Germany's BILD revealed on Thursday evening what every national team manager earns, and that has now put Xavi Hernández's salary out in the open too.

Carlo Ancelotti is the best-paid national team manager in the world. He earns €10 million a year at the Brazilian federation.

That is €3 million more than the man in second place, Jürgen Klopp. The former Liverpool manager earns €7 million a year at the German federation.

Mauricio Pochettino sits third. He earns €6.8 million with the United States. Thomas Tuchel follows on €6 million with England.

Fifth on the list is Luis de la Fuente. The manager of the European and world champions has €5 million paid into his account every year.

Jorge Jesus of Portugal is sixth with an annual salary of €4 million. Zinedine Zidane comes next on €3.6 million with France.

Xavi is next. The Netherlands manager receives €3 million a year from the KNVB, which puts him eighth on the list. Lionel Scaloni of Argentina and Ralf Rangnick of Austria are ninth and 10th respectively.

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