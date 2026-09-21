Xavi Hérnandez gave a detailed explanation at the press conference ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches for leaving out Luciano Valente, despite his strong start to the season.

On Monday morning, the newly appointed Netherlands head coach appeared in Zeist to explain the choices he made last Friday. Valentijn Driessen asked why Xavi had overlooked Valente.

"I would actually prefer not to go into individual players, but yes, we are following Valente. He is a good, potential player for us. The door to the Netherlands is open for him too," Xavi began.

"It is just that we already have a lot of very good midfielders. I really see him as an attacking midfielder and not a left winger," Xavi concluded about Valente, who has often been used on the left wing for Feyenoord lately.

Speaking to ESPN on Sunday afternoon, the Rotterdam club's captain said he had hoped to be in the squad. "I had hoped I would be in it, but I have to speak with my feet," he said.

So far this season, Valente has scored four times in seven VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches and provided one assist for a Rotterdam goal.

Under Ronald Koeman, Feyenoord's captain made his Netherlands debut last year. He has won two caps for the Dutch national team so far.