Xavi loses his shoe in sideline rant during managerial debut for Al Sadd

The Barcelona legend was known for his calmness on the field, but his start as a coach in Qatar showed a different side of the Spaniard

Xavi's managerial career with Qatari side Al Sadd got off to a rocky start on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old signed on to be manager of the club in May, and with the Stars League not set to kick off for another two weeks, the icon made his managerial debut in the AFC last 16, where his outfit faced off against a Qatari rival in the form of Al-Duhail in the first leg on Tuesday.

On Monday Xavi had claimed that his side looked good and that he was "happy" to be taking charge on a big stage, and Al Sadd took the lead after half an hour their away leg thanks to a goal from Akram Afif.

Youssef Msakni pulled Al-Dunhail - managed by Jose Mourinho's former assistant Rui Faria​ - level just before the break, leaving the match finely poised heading into the second 45.

The first leg would end in a draw, but it was the closing minutes that saw another side of the former international, a hint that manager Xavi may not be the calming influence that midfielder Xavi was during his stellar career.

With the two clubs level at 1-1 in the final minutes a penalty shout for Al Sadd was waved away, and the Barcelona icon was so livid on the touchline that he lost a shoe.

الحكم رفض احتساب ركلة جزاء للسد في الدقيقة الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء.. فكان هذا رد فعل تشافي 🤨#آسيا_مع_جول pic.twitter.com/VC44XYuQXa — جول العربي - Goal (@GoalAR) August 6, 2019

While protesting the call Xavi kicked out at the air, only to see his right shoe take flight.

He was then ushered back to his own bench with just one shoe still on, and onlookers seeming unimpressed by his outburst.

On the brighter side, Xavi's men held on for a 1-1 draw away from home, setting themselves up well for the return leg with a vital away goal.

Al Sadd will host the second leg next Tuesday and will open league play against Al-Wakrah on August 21 ahead of a potential quarter-final tie a week later.