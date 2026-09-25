Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083591357.jpgCraig Mercer
Karim Malim
Translated by

Xavi gives Zirkzee the kiss of life

Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A
Serbia vs Netherlands
Serbia
Greece vs Netherlands
Greece
X. Hernandez
J. Zirkzee
B. Brobbey
Netherlands
Germany
Serbia
Greece
Spain

The opportunity of a lifetime with the Netherlands

Joshua Zirkzee's future at Manchester United hangs in the balance. Now Brian Brobbey's injury has thrown the Dutch striker a lifeline, with Xavi calling him up to replace the Sunderland forward.

Xavi handed Zirkzee a place in the Netherlands squad after the United striker made four appearances since the start of the season. He comes in for Brobbey, who left the national team camp with a hamstring injury picked up during the 1-1 draw with Germany.

Brobbey limped off in the first half after feeling muscular pain, cutting short a rich vein of form. He had scored a hat-trick in the previous match against Manchester City, a game Sunderland lost.



Cody Gakpo rescued a point against Germany with a stoppage-time equaliser. The Netherlands now turn their attention to Serbia next Sunday in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

For Zirkzee, the timing could hardly be better. On the brink of leaving Old Trafford, he now has a fresh chance from Xavi to rediscover his spark and force his way back into the picture.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google