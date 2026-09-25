Joshua Zirkzee's future at Manchester United hangs in the balance. Now Brian Brobbey's injury has thrown the Dutch striker a lifeline, with Xavi calling him up to replace the Sunderland forward.

Xavi handed Zirkzee a place in the Netherlands squad after the United striker made four appearances since the start of the season. He comes in for Brobbey, who left the national team camp with a hamstring injury picked up during the 1-1 draw with Germany.

Brobbey limped off in the first half after feeling muscular pain, cutting short a rich vein of form. He had scored a hat-trick in the previous match against Manchester City, a game Sunderland lost.









Cody Gakpo rescued a point against Germany with a stoppage-time equaliser. The Netherlands now turn their attention to Serbia next Sunday in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

For Zirkzee, the timing could hardly be better. On the brink of leaving Old Trafford, he now has a fresh chance from Xavi to rediscover his spark and force his way back into the picture.



