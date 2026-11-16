Xavi explains why Quinten Timber starts; Van der Vaart gives his verdict straight away

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Xavi has picked Quinten Timber to replace the injured Frenkie de Jong in Monday's Nations League match against Germany. The Netherlands coach told NOS why he made the choice.

“He has the ability to play both defensively and offensively. Quinten can cover the whole pitch,” Xavi said at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

“We’re going to see a lot of transitions. And he can handle that. Quinten can deal with any situation on the pitch,” said the Netherlands coach, who has plenty of faith in De Jong's replacement.

The next question for Xavi is whether starting Timber changes anything for Joey Veerman. Is the Borussia Dortmund midfielder meant to take over De Jong's role?

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“Today is different. Germany press and sometimes play man-to-man. We have to play through the pressure and find the man in the second line,” Xavi explained as he set out his plan to counter Germany.

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“They have to win. So it will be an interesting match. It will be different, because we’re going to attack and defend in a different way. They play in a different system from Greece,” said the Spanish coach, who expects a different game from last Friday's.

“We’ll adapt to the match. But we’ll do well. Germany want the ball, and so do we. That’s why there will be a lot of transitions. The aim is to have the ball, but they want the same thing.”

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Germany must win to reach the Nations League quarter-finals as runners-up. Xavi says that will not change the Netherlands' approach. “Not the system or the attitude. We want to win and make an impression. So this is a good test for us.”

Rafael van der Vaart can see why Xavi has started Quinten Timber. “Germany have a good midfield. You need a dynamic player who can win the ball.”

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“Teun Koopmeiners is a good player. If you’re well ahead against Greece, I understand bringing him on. But it doesn’t surprise me that Xavi has chosen Quinten Timber now,” said the pundit.