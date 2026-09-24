Xavi Espart admits 'senior call-up would be incredible' as Barcelona wonderkid dreams of La Roja stardom

Flick's faith and the shock of senior minutes

Speaking to the official RFEF media channels, Espart confessed that he did not anticipate such a prominent role so early in his career. However, he maintained that he always felt prepared for the challenge if the opportunity presented itself. "I am very young and being able to play so many minutes at Barça was not something I expected, but I did know that, if the moment came, I was capable," the youngster explained. His emergence has not only surprised the footballing world but has also had a profound impact on his closest inner circle. His family and friends, all lifelong supporters of the Catalan giants, are reportedly struggling to process his sudden ascent to stardom.

The pride resulting from this breakthrough is a major driving force for the teenager as he continues to navigate the pressures of professional football. Espart noted the joy his success has brought to those around him, stating: "My friends and my family, being very much of Barça themselves, are freaking out. It makes me feel very proud to see that they are so happy for my successes." This grounding influence is likely to be crucial as he continues to balance the expectations of the Barcelona faithful with his own professional development under the watchful eye of the coaching staff at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Versatility and the tactical evolution of a La Masia gem

One of the primary reasons for Espart's rapid integration into the first-team setup is his remarkable tactical flexibility. Modern managers value players who can operate in multiple zones, and the Barcelona starlet fits that mold perfectly. While many fans have seen him slot into the backline, his footballing education began in a completely different area of the pitch. He revealed that he spent the vast majority of his developmental years as a central anchor before a tactical shift during his time in the Cadete B (Under-16) side changed the trajectory of his career entirely. This ability to adapt has become his calling card in the professional ranks.

Espart detailed his positional journey, highlighting how he transitioned from a midfield pivot to a multi-functional defensive asset. "The first thing I am is a player," he noted. "I have played all my life as a pivot, but in my second year as a cadete, they put me at right-back and I did well. I moved up and I did it as a full-back, but if a midfielder was missing, they could put me there. That was liked quite a bit and at Barça I have played as a left-back, I can play as an interior... At the beginning, it cost me quite a bit. I had assumed that I played as a full-back and if they put me as a '6' it was hard for me to adapt. But you get used to it. I have always said that the important thing is to play."

This "team-first" mentality has allowed Hansi Flick to use Espart as a tactical Swiss Army knife, filling gaps across the defensive line and in the engine room whenever injuries or fatigue strike the squad. Whether he is overlapping from the left or providing defensive stability in the holding role, the youngster’s comfort on the ball—a hallmark of the La Masia education—remains evident. By embracing every role offered to him, Espart has ensured that he remains indispensable to the first-team dynamic, proving that his technical proficiency is matched by a high footballing IQ and a willingness to learn on the job.

International ambitions and the dream of La Roja

Currently a vital part of the Spanish Under-21 setup, Espart is well aware

Reflecting on his current status and his future goals, Espart made no secret of his ambitions to reach the very top of the international game. "Being there with the senior team would be incredible, that is where the best are. It is something you dream of since you are little," he admitted. Despite the lure of the senior side, he remains deeply committed to his current international duties, adding: "In the U21s we have a great team, players of excellent quality, and off the pitch we get along very well. I have always enjoyed being with the national team, it is a source of pride and I am very happy." As he continues to excel for club and country, it seems only a matter of time before those childhood dreams become a reality.