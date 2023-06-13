Wrexham dealt transfer blow as Gareth Bale’s former Wales team-mate Jonathan Williams snubs Red Dragons in favour of Bradford switch

Wrexham's efforts to add more experienced EFL players to their squad have taken a blow, with target Jonathan Williams joining Bradford instead.

Wrexham miss out on Williams

Welsh international opts for Bradford

Ben Foster signs new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Having achieved promotion to the English Football League in spectacular fashion, Wrexham are busy bolstering their squad for a first season in League Two since 2007-08. A number of players have been linked with the Red Dragons, from high-profile Welsh players such as Gareth Bale and Hal Robson-Kanu to more realistic EFL targets like Cheltenham Town's Alfie May. One notable name on the rumour mill has been former Welsh international Jonny Williams; however, that transfer has fallen through, with the 29-year-old electing to join Bradford City instead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams has played in all four professional English divisions, turning out for clubs such as Crystal Palace, Charlton, Sunderland, and Swindon Town, where he impressed last season. According to The Mirror, the attacking midfielder was a key target for Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds this summer. However, Williams has snubbed Wrexham in favour of fellow League Two side Bradford City, who finished sixth last season and lost out to eventual promotion winners Carlisle in the play-off semi-finals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While missing out on Williams and fellow Welsh international Gareth Bale has been disappointing for Reynolds and McElhenney, there has also been some positive news this summer. It was recently confirmed that former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster would extend his stay at the club, after signing a new one-year deal. A talismanic figure in the promotion run-in, he'll play a key role next term.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? So, where will the Red Dragons focus their attention now that the move for Williams has fallen through? Their pursuit of Cheltenham striker Alfie May is still ongoing, despite Charlton Athletic having agreed a fee for the forward. Elsewhere, Championship free agents such as Tyler Blackett and Nick Powell have also been linked with the club, whose finances allow them to shop in pools that some League Two sides can't.