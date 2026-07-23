Wout Weghorst will have pictured his debut for FC Twente very differently. The 33-year-old striker could barely stamp his mark on the game and ended up on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Ferencváros in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Speaking to ESPN after the match, the 53-cap Netherlands international said there were 'enough positives to build on', even if the result was naturally unsatisfactory. Ferencváros' late 2-1 made that all the harder to take.

"Yes, I thought it was a foul!" Weghorst said when asked about Ferencváros' 2-1. In the build-up to the goal, the striker felt he was being held, but the officials saw it differently, even after Weghorst went over to question it.

"I said to the referee: just check it, because it's simply a foul. He's just pulling on my shorts. In the end, a goal comes from that, a whole phase later of course, but he said: no, nothing wrong, it's been checked and everything is fine."

Referee Damian Kos did little to impress Weghorst either. "It was difficult to communicate with him, I have to say," he said in frustration.

With the result such a disappointment, Weghorst struggled to fully enjoy his debut for Twente, even though he did relish the atmosphere at De Grolsch Veste. "Even the walkout... Yes, that was a beautiful moment. Rotten result, because you have a different scenario in your head, but I'm really looking forward to this season."

"I think a lot has already been said about it," Weghorst continued. "Now we're here. I do think you can also see what it does to me. I've said that often enough as well. From now on, let's talk a little less and do a little more. Play a little more football. Full throttle."