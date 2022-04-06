'Would scan my brain' - Virat Kohli if he woke up as Cristiano Ronaldo

It is no secret that former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, is an ardent admirer of Manchester United Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

On several occasions in the past, Kohli had revealed how much he adores Ronaldo and is in awe of the Portuguese's mental strength.

In an interaction with Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the cricketer once again named Cristiano Ronaldo when asked who was his all-time favourite athlete.

On further asking what Kohli would do if he woke up as Ronaldo, the former RCB skipper said, "I would do a scan of my brain (If I woke up as Cristiano Ronaldo) and see where all that mental strength comes from."

Not just Virat Kohli but another India international and RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj too picked the Manchester United star as his all-time favourite athlete.

To the same question as Kohli's, Siraj responded, "If I become as successful as Ronaldo, I would want to help the less fortunate and underprivileged by starting a hospital.

Siraj absolutely loves Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuuuu celebration' (goal celebration) and often emulates it on the cricket pitch after taking a wicket.