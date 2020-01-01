Would Ighalo Super Eagles return hurt Osimhen?

Having recently hinted at a possible return to Gernot Rohr’s set-up, what could the ramifications be for Afcon 2019 top scorer's in-form replacement?

When Odion Ighalo announced his retirement from international football after the 2019 , many considered it the perfect time for the forward to bow out.

Even though hadn’t won the tournament, and had to make do with yet another third-place finish (the eighth time the nation have claimed bronze), Ighalo’s five goals made sure he finished top of the scoring charts, having scored two more than his closest challengers which included Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane.

Along with Mikel John Obi, both stalwarts announced their retirement, and it seemed to herald a new era.

“This is one of the most difficult career decisions I have had to take. It’s been an amazing five years journey, but after due consultation and extensive discussion with my family I have decided it’s time for me to retire from the national team,” Ighalo wrote on Instagram in 2019.

“It is now time to concentrate on club football and give the younger players the chance to learn and grow.”

Since the 30-year-old made the announcement, the nation, entirely appreciative of his efforts in the green jersey, have since moved on and have thrown their support behind the prodigious Victor Osimhen.

A group of observers, awed by Osimhen’s talent, believed the young frontman should’ve played at last year’s finals instead of the experienced Ighalo, on the back of a prolific 18/19 campaign at Belgian outfit Charleroi.

While Gernot Rohr didn’t bow to the pressure of dropping the Afcon qualifiers’ top marksman, the Shanghai Shenhua man’s statement after leading Nigeria to bronze in signalled the passing of the torch to the next generation.

For his part, the striker has taken up the gauntlet in style too, scoring four goals in as many appearances since Ighalo bowed out, including a debut strike against in September and an incredible performance against Lesotho in November.

In the latter, the 21-year-old set-up two goals for Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze before scoring two himself as the West African giants won 4-2 in the Southern African nation.

Since then, Rohr’s also added in-form Heracles Almelo forward Cyriel Dessers to the squad, to provide healthy competition for or play alongside the 2015 U-17 World Cup top scorer.

Clearly, a new spine is being built, and a potential return for Ighalo does nothing but create uncertainty for the incumbent while casting doubts about the team’s short-term direction.

“I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal,” Ighalo told Brila FM in early June. “I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career.

“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and , but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell.”

The former striker’s comments seem odd given he only signed on at till the end of January 2021 and not permanently.

If the distance between both countries was the original reason for calling time on his Nigeria career, then what happens when his time at Old Trafford eventually comes to an end early next year?

Given the affable character of the striker, some may reckon it’ll be too forthright to assume this potential return is simply motivated by self-interest. However, that’s exactly how it’ll look if Ighalo walks back on his decision to quit the Super Eagles “and give the younger players the chance to learn and grow.”

The optics in this narrative so far don’t look good, and the level of dissenting voices will grow significantly if the ex- frontman returns to the side and pushes Osimhen or other budding youngsters to the back seat.

Nigeria still have four qualifiers to play before Afcon 2021, billed to be held in in January, but will ultimately be determined by the impact of the coronavirus in the coming months.

Ighalo was celebrated for his bravery in returning to the team after the disgraceful treatment he received following the 2018 World Cup. He seemed a man reborn following the disappointment in to score a boatload of goals in the remainder of the Super Eagles’ Afcon qualifying campaign and peaked with the impressive finals showing.

He retired for a reason after his crowning glory, and a possible return only casts a shadow over the short-term prospects of Osimhen, who’s been terrific since the Man United striker’s retirement.