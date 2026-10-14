Fans and TV pundits took aim at the German, who only came on with the score at 1-3. Sane misplaced several passes and drew boos from unhappy supporters. Galatasaray had surprisingly taken a first-half lead against the Catalans, despite the visitors already controlling the game. The Turkish side then had a goal to make it 2-0 ruled out before Barca turned the contest around to win comfortably.

Asked afterwards about the boos directed at Sane, Gala coach Okan Buruk replied: "He only came on after it was 1-3. That was the phase in which the team collapsed. This game should not be used as a yardstick to judge his performance."

Cimbom fans were unhappy with Sane's performances last season and remain so this season. After eight competitive appearances this season, the winger is still waiting for his first goal involvement. That was probably the main reason for their dissatisfaction, rather than his failure to turn the game back in Gala's favour.

On TV, former player Sinan Engin asked: "Leroy Sane should be ashamed of himself! Yunus Akgün plays, Sane sits on the bench. A world-class player from Germany on the bench - how can that be?" He also said he could understand the boos directed at the attacking player: "When you lose at home to another team, the fans react strongly," he added.

Next matches GEN Super Lig 09:00 GAL

What is Leroy Sane being accused of at Galatasaray?

Former international Tümer Metin accused the German of lacking enthusiasm and effort: "If I were Sane's team-mate, I'd go for his throat in the dressing room and ask: 'Do you actually want to help us? I'm completely exhausted from running!'"

Galatasaray have made a poor start in the Champions League. Before their 1-4 defeat against Barcelona, Okan Buruk's team had already lost 1-3 away to Sporting in Lisbon on the first league matchday.