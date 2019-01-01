'Worst U17 team ever?' - Nigerians react to Golden Eaglets' World Cup exit

Following the country's exit from the competition in Brazil, football fans expressed displeasure with the performance of Manu Garba's boys

were sent packing from the Fifa U-17 World Cup after a 3-1 defeat to the on Tuesday.

Sontje Hansen's hat-trick condemned the West African nation to defeat in their Round of 16 fixture at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico.

The Golden Eaglets' string of unconvincing performances, coupled with their exit from the tournament in left football enthusiasts to question the tactical prowess of the team's technical crew.

Article continues below

Manu Garba's boys lacked co-ordination in the defence and also lacked cutting edge to put the ball into the back of the net.

Their campaign for a sixth world title in Brazil came to an end with a record of nine goals scored, nine goals conceded in four matches.

This Nigerian team doesn't have a defender, just 10 strikers and a goalkeeper #NGANED — Vision🔱 (@Vision_lifee) November 5, 2019

#NGANED



😂 😂 😂

Golden Eaglets are finally out of the competition, they can't comeback tonight!



May the best guys in the squad get good contracts 👍



😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

Why am i laughing sef, the @thenff page handler just gave up, baba no update again after 3 - 1 pic.twitter.com/GBumWtskOp — Olujoe Joseph (@OlujoeJoseph) November 6, 2019

Make i go sleep jare!!! Manu Garba will come and explain what happened to us when he's back!! Football Basics na hin we no fit do!! When na racketing dem go take de select players!! Mtcheww!! Goodnight Nigerians ❤️❤️ #NGANED — IbkSports (@IbkSports) November 6, 2019

Creating opportunities without scoring goals was perhaps the worst thing for the Golden Eaglets. They were in control of the game and did not play with cohesion. Let’s assume they went to Brazil for excursion #NGANED — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) November 6, 2019

See them, individual glory is what they want. What structure is this for fucks' sake#NGANED pic.twitter.com/YTYfaAPXfT — Professional Human (@Sheyifu76466569) November 5, 2019

Stayed up this late to watch your boys play nonsense and I have to be in the office by 9am. May God judge you this inexperienced piece of shit🤬🤬#U17WC #NGANED pic.twitter.com/0T1W5KKZXC — Your Fav. Apple Place📱🔌⌚ (@dat_teewhy) November 6, 2019

This useless boys have started😭😭😭...

I didn't stay up for this nonsense sha#NGANED #FIFAU17WC — 14Kay♠ (@kaytiki) November 5, 2019

What sort of defensive structure is this by the Eaglets please? #NGANED #U17WC pic.twitter.com/7PF16daTS5 — Ehebha Innocent (@alwayz05) November 5, 2019

My patriotic ass needs to sleep..



This disasterclass Manu Garba and his Eaglets are displaying ain't for me..



If they win, good luck to them but I don't see them making finals with that shitshow of a defence#NGANED — ❤️The~Empress™❤️ (@MzMary_Cathryn) November 5, 2019

This is the worst Nigeria U17 team I've seen in the last 15 years. #NGANED pic.twitter.com/ScJdPTtrVm — ＭＵＳＢＥＹ (@Mus6ey) November 5, 2019

God strong pass una....Defence na 0/100, Midfield na only Captain sabi d rest 0/100, Attack na me go score i won't pass for u.... How can this b our current U17 #GoldenEaglets #NGANED — Joboy_okai (@Joboy24284262) November 6, 2019

Scored 9

Conceded 9



The story of the Eaglets in Brazil!#FIFAU17 #NGANED — Rotimi Akindele #StillGod (@mreds) November 6, 2019

This is the worst U17 I have ever seen in Nigeria!!! #NGANED — Kaptane 🌠🌠🌠 (@Officialkaptane) November 6, 2019

What a shameful performance from the Golden eaglets. Lack of creativity in the midfield, porous defence and Bad passes ruined the game. These players no try ooo. Disheartening! #U17WC #NGANED #SoarGoldenEaglets — Ammar Jubril 🇳🇬 (@Ammar_sunkanmi) November 6, 2019

Nothing beats my imagination more than Nigerian players, the losing side were actually the ones doing the delay tactics thingy #NGANED pic.twitter.com/VcnB49cNcN — Philip This, Philip That! 👑 (@PhiiCoco) November 6, 2019

Worst u17 team I've ever seen.

Since the boys don't want to play they should come pack and pick jamb form.



Manu Garba should pick too.

Poor defense, poor everything.

Motherfucking waste of sleep hours. #NGANED — Tudor (@bsiedoma) November 6, 2019

We had an embarrassing outing at the under 20 World Cup and now we have equally failed woefully at the under 17 World Cup that we regard as a birth right. NFF has some explaining to do. #NGANED — Adeayo Adebiyi (@ade_adeayo) November 6, 2019

I'm extremely dissapointed with Manu Garba and this team. The defensive problem was obvious from the first game and he failed to fix it. #NGANED — Adeayo Adebiyi (@ade_adeayo) November 6, 2019

Worst U17 squad ever in Nigeria 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤, During d qualifiers the couldn't play as a team, wasteful in front of goal,poor in defence...now on biggest stage, still same issues...m so sad, can't wait to watch the U23 qualifiers on Saturday #U17WC #NGANED — Joboy_okai (@Joboy24284262) November 6, 2019

King of comebacks but now they are coming back home #NGANED pic.twitter.com/Zl5bTk2VvR — Chief Scummander (@Thril_og) November 6, 2019