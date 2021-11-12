Which team has the worst disciplinary record in ISL?

Over the years in the Indian Super League (ISL), a few rivalries have grown more intense, and often during matches, we witness that emotions get the better of players. Especially in local derbies where players fight tooth and nail for every header, for every 50-50 balls, there is a greater probability of losing one's temper and getting involved in altercations.

While most players put a leash on them after being cautioned, a few of them lack self-control and push the limit. If the situation goes out of hand, then the match referee has no other option but to give marching orders to the offender.

There are a few players in ISL as well who have built a reputation of having poor disciplinary records. Ahmed Jahouh is one of them who has seen four red cards, the most in the history of the league.

The Moroccan is closely followed by former ATK Mohun Bagan player Marcelinho and Hyderabad FC's Souvik Chakrabarti with three red cards each to their name. Meanwhile, 11 players have got two red cards.

Amongst the clubs, there is a sizeable gap at the top with FC Goa leading the charts with 18 red cards to their name. Mumbai City is a distant second with 13 whereas NorthEast United and Chennaiyin are a close third with 11 each. Let us now take a look at the table which ranks the clubs with the most red cards in descending order.

CLUBS MATCHES RED CARDS FC Goa 130 18 Mumbai City 123 13 NorthEast United 120 11 Chennaiyin FC 127 11 Kerala Blasters 122 10 Jamshedpur FC 74 10 ATK FC 107 9 Delhi Dynamos 82 9 FC Pune City 80 8 Bengaluru FC 82 7 Hyderabad FC 38 5 SC East Bengal 20 4 Odisha FC 38 2

PLAYERS MATCHES RED CARDS Ahmed Jahouh 76 4 Marcelinho 79 3 Sahil Tavora 26 2 Henrique Sereno 28 2 Jose Leudo 33 2 Lalruatthara 37 2 Baljit Sahni 39 2 Mehtab Hossain 50 2 Nishu Kumar 54 2 Pratik Chaudhari 60 2 Sehnaj Singh 64 2 TP Rehenesh 81 2 Harmanjot Khabra 102 2