Which team has the worst disciplinary record in ISL?

Soham Mukherjee
Nov 12, 2021 04:43+00:00
FC Goa has a sizeable lead at the top for the most number of red cards in the history of ISL. How many? Find out...

Over the years in the Indian Super League (ISL), a few rivalries have grown more intense, and often during matches, we witness that emotions get the better of players. Especially in local derbies where players fight tooth and nail for every header, for every 50-50 balls, there is a greater probability of losing one's temper and getting involved in altercations.

While most players put a leash on them after being cautioned, a few of them lack self-control and push the limit. If the situation goes out of hand, then the match referee has no other option but to give marching orders to the offender.

There are a few players in ISL as well who have built a reputation of having poor disciplinary records. Ahmed Jahouh is one of them who has seen four red cards, the most in the history of the league.

The Moroccan is closely followed by former ATK Mohun Bagan player Marcelinho and Hyderabad FC's Souvik Chakrabarti with three red cards each to their name. Meanwhile, 11 players have got two red cards.

Amongst the clubs, there is a sizeable gap at the top with FC Goa leading the charts with 18 red cards to their name. Mumbai City is a distant second with 13 whereas NorthEast United and Chennaiyin are a close third with 11 each. Let us now take a look at the table which ranks the clubs with the most red cards in descending order.

CLUBS

MATCHES

RED CARDS

FC Goa

130

18

Mumbai City

123

13

NorthEast United

120

11

Chennaiyin FC

127

11

Kerala Blasters

122

10

Jamshedpur FC

74

10

ATK FC

107

9

Delhi Dynamos

82

9

FC Pune City

80

8

Bengaluru FC

82

7

Hyderabad FC

38

5

SC East Bengal

20

4

Odisha FC

38

2

PLAYERS

MATCHES

RED CARDS

Ahmed Jahouh

76

4

Marcelinho

79

3

Sahil Tavora

26

2

Henrique Sereno

28

2

Jose Leudo

33

2

Lalruatthara

37

2

Baljit Sahni

39

2

Mehtab Hossain

50

2

Nishu Kumar

54

2

Pratik Chaudhari

60

2

Sehnaj Singh

64

2

TP Rehenesh

81

2

Harmanjot Khabra

102

2

