Which team has the worst disciplinary record in ISL?
Over the years in the Indian Super League (ISL), a few rivalries have grown more intense, and often during matches, we witness that emotions get the better of players. Especially in local derbies where players fight tooth and nail for every header, for every 50-50 balls, there is a greater probability of losing one's temper and getting involved in altercations.
While most players put a leash on them after being cautioned, a few of them lack self-control and push the limit. If the situation goes out of hand, then the match referee has no other option but to give marching orders to the offender.
There are a few players in ISL as well who have built a reputation of having poor disciplinary records. Ahmed Jahouh is one of them who has seen four red cards, the most in the history of the league.
The Moroccan is closely followed by former ATK Mohun Bagan player Marcelinho and Hyderabad FC's Souvik Chakrabarti with three red cards each to their name. Meanwhile, 11 players have got two red cards.
Amongst the clubs, there is a sizeable gap at the top with FC Goa leading the charts with 18 red cards to their name. Mumbai City is a distant second with 13 whereas NorthEast United and Chennaiyin are a close third with 11 each. Let us now take a look at the table which ranks the clubs with the most red cards in descending order.
CLUBS
MATCHES
RED CARDS
FC Goa
130
18
Mumbai City
123
13
NorthEast United
120
11
Chennaiyin FC
127
11
Kerala Blasters
122
10
Jamshedpur FC
74
10
ATK FC
107
9
Delhi Dynamos
82
9
FC Pune City
80
8
Bengaluru FC
82
7
Hyderabad FC
38
5
SC East Bengal
20
4
Odisha FC
38
2
PLAYERS
MATCHES
RED CARDS
Ahmed Jahouh
76
4
Marcelinho
79
3
Sahil Tavora
26
2
Henrique Sereno
28
2
Jose Leudo
33
2
Lalruatthara
37
2
Baljit Sahni
39
2
Mehtab Hossain
50
2
Nishu Kumar
54
2
Pratik Chaudhari
60
2
Sehnaj Singh
64
2
TP Rehenesh
81
2
Harmanjot Khabra
102
2