Writing in his column for Sky, Germany's most-capped player raised concerns that the reigning German champions' attacking star may have a more serious injury than previously thought.

Officially, Musiala is out for Bayern Munich with a torn muscle fibre, sustained while on Germany duty at the end of September. He hasn't played a single second since.

"Jamal Musiala's absence has been dragging on for some time. In September in Amsterdam, there was talk of a torn muscle fibre. I suspect something else has happened in the meantime; a torn muscle fibre does not take six weeks to heal," Matthäus explained.

A straightforward torn muscle fibre rarely keeps a player out for this long. Those affected can normally put light strain on the injured area again after two to four weeks, with full match fitness typically returning in four to six weeks. Musiala has now been sidelined for more than six weeks.

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Already this season, the 23-year-old has missed several weeks with an ankle injury and the after-effects of the broken fibula he suffered last year, adding to a history of injuries and lengthy absences.

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When will Jamal Musiala play for Bayern Munich again?

After collapsing twice in friendly matches against RB Leipzig and 1. FC Heidenheim, Musiala publicly disclosed in August 2026 that he suffers from absence seizures. This form of epilepsy involves brief lapses, a fixed stare, a momentary "zoning out" or a change in consciousness lasting from a few seconds to a few minutes, without the dramatic convulsions of classic epileptic seizures.

Musiala is now said to be back in training and doing exercises with the ball again. He is expected to make a full return during the upcoming international break, which would make him available to Bayern Munich for the match against 1. FC Köln on 20 November.

Across all competitions, Musiala has made four appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.