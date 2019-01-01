Worried Ghanaians react to Africa Cup of Nations warm-up draw with South Africa
There was a big sense of disappointment among Ghanaians following the Black Stars' stalemate with South Africa in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) fixture on Saturday.
Their last test game before heading for the June 21-July 19 continental championship where they have been drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage, the Black Stars could only hold out for a 0-0 draw against Bafana Bafana in Dubai, UAE.
Worryingly, Ghana are set to go into their Afcon adventure without having scored in any of their preparatory games, having lost 1-0 to Namibia in their first warm-up tie.
Below are some social media reactions after Saturday's disappointment:
Two friendlies and no goal. Hmm— Delalorm S Semabia (@Delalorm) June 15, 2019
180 minutes the Black Stars haven't scored a single goal against Namibia and South Africa opposition— Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) June 15, 2019
Let's reduce the pressure and expectations
No surprise we can't score goals 😂— Roc-A-Fella (@Akuamoah_) June 15, 2019
Our starting strikers don't have a combined 10 between them
Ghana 0-0 South Africa— Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) June 15, 2019
No goals in the two Pre-AFCON friendlies for Kwesi Appiah’s boys.
So Black Stars couldn't score a goal against South Africa?— Pharmily (@Dahumano) June 15, 2019
Black Stars won’t even make it through the group stages mpo...— Peter Squire (@niisaitomaroma) June 15, 2019
Feel free to insult me now & share my post later#WeAreNotReadyForAfcon2019
Two games no goal.Very much expected considering who we have upfront. Ei Ghana Black Stars asem b3n kraa nie🤦🏽♀️.— Peggy Meredith (@PeggyMeredith_k) June 15, 2019
I'm personally happy for the distrust people have in the #Blackstars at the moment.— #Квеси Лайв (@Kwesi_live) June 15, 2019
This will push us more to greater heights.#AFCON2019 is ours @ghanafaofficial
I didn't see the game so I can't say much. Can I? Two games, no goals. Okay.— SITSO (@OfficialSitso) June 15, 2019