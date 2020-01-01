World Cup qualifying draw: Nigeria to face Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia

The Super Eagles will slug it out with their West African neighbours as well as the Blue Sharks and the Wild Beasts in Group C

have been drawn in the same group with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in the second round of Africa's World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The draw took place at the Nile Ritz-Carlton, on Tuesday evening which was attended by some African football legends.

The Super Eagles will hope to manoeuvre their way past their rivals in Group C for a chance to feature in their seventh appearance in the tournament.

DRAW DONE ✅



1⃣2⃣0⃣ matches to be played before the next stage of the #WCQ ⚽



Which 🔟 teams will qualify to the knockouts? 🏁#WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RxGmI3YaDG — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 21, 2020

Since making their debut in the quadrennial tournament in USA 1994, Nigeria have only failed once to qualify for the competition in 2006.

The three-time African champions were eliminated at the group stage of the 2018 edition in after securing only three points from three games following a victory against and defeats to and .

The West Africans’ best outings in the competition were in 1994, 1998, and 2014 where they reached the Round of 16.

Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia have never qualified for the global tournament.