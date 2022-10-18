'Unique' 2022 World Cup will leave a lasting impact on Qatar and Arab world - Nasser Al Khater

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in about a month's time in Qatar, on 20 November 2022.

2022 World Cup is the first-time an Arab country is hosting the World Cup

Gianni Infantino feels 2022 World Cup will be the best-ever

Qatar have announced additional 30000 accommodation options for fans travelling for World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup will be held across eight state-of-the-art stadiums across Qatar, from 20 November to 18 December. With the excitement building among football fans and heavy demand for tickets, Qatar have announced that 30000 additional rooms have been made available for fans who are set to travel to the Middle-East nation during the World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CEO of the 2022 World Cup Nasser Al Khater have stated that the World Cup will be one to remember and the best-ever edition of the sport's greatest tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, said during a press-conference: “Qatar is ready to host a global celebration of the beautiful game. We look forward to welcoming fans and players from across the world as they sample our welcoming hospitality, vast array of entertainment options and, of course, top-class international football. It promises to be a unique edition of the FIFA World Cup – and one that will leave a lasting, positive impact on Qatar, the Middle East and the Arab world.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in a video message, said that Qatar will deliver the best-ever World Cup and stated how impresssed he was with the world class facilities on offer during the World Cup.

“We have always said that Qatar will deliver the best ever edition of the FIFA World Cup. And as you look around the country today, at the state-of-the-art stadiums, the training pitches, the metro, the wider infrastructure, everything is ready and everyone is welcome.

"The world is excited. Qatar is ready. The stage is set. Together, we will deliver the best World Cup ever on and off the field.”

BIGGER PICTURE: During the press conference, organisers of the World Cup revealed that 2.89 million tickets had been sold for the 64 matches of the tournament. Demand for tickets has been highest among fans from Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany.

It was also announced that rooms can be booked from $80 per person, per night based on two-person occupancy. Accommodation options will include hotels, apartments and fan villages.

WHAT NEXT? Qatar have also announced that they are preparing plenty of entertainment options for fans during the tournament in Qatar. The FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park will host up to 40,000 fans every day during the tournament. Fans can attend live match screenings for free, watch gobally-renowned artists perform and take part in various football activities.